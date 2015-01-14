Chick-fil-A fans line up early for store opening - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chick-fil-A fans line up early for store opening

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) – Dozens of people are already lined up outside the new Chick-fil-A in Escondido, and the restaurant hasn't even opened yet.

The first 100 people in line when the doors open Thursday morning will get free chicken for a year.

The restaurant owner says he plans to have a DJ out in the parking lot Wednesday night to entertain the crowd, and will also serve up free chicken to keep everyone fed.

The Escondido Chick-fil-A is off of Valley Parkway, next to Target.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.