Chick-fil-A fans line up early for store opening

It takes a lot to get a restaurant ready to open. That's a lesson that the employees of the new Chick-fil-A in Escondido are learning first-hand.

It takes a lot to get a restaurant ready to open. That's a lesson that the employees of the new Chick-fil-A in Escondido are learning first-hand.

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) – Dozens of people are already lined up outside the new Chick-fil-A in Escondido, and the restaurant hasn't even opened yet.

The first 100 people in line when the doors open Thursday morning will get free chicken for a year.

The restaurant owner says he plans to have a DJ out in the parking lot Wednesday night to entertain the crowd, and will also serve up free chicken to keep everyone fed.

The Escondido Chick-fil-A is off of Valley Parkway, next to Target.