Baby gorilla and mother bond at San Diego Zoo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby gorilla and mother bond at San Diego Zoo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Crowds have been lining up to see the new baby gorilla at the San Diego Zoo.

The 3-week-old western low-land gorilla observed his surroundings as he was held by his mother Jessica - earlier Wednesday.

Zoo staff says Jessica has begun holding the baby in different positions as she spends time sleeping and nursing the youngster.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.