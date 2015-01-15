Manhunt for suspects in armed robbery spree

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Armed bandits may be responsible for a dozen unsolved robberies in San Diego County. They are known as the Random Bandits.

The Yakyudori Japanese Restaurant in the in Kearny Mesa was the latest target in a string of crimes.

Police say two black males went in with handguns demanding money in the 4800 block of Convoy Street. They hit up the cash register and then took items from the employees. The situation escalated when one of the workers was pistol-whipped for not getting on the ground fast enough and suffered wounds to his head.

Officers say the same duo may have robbed the Little Caesars Pizza in the 16000 block of Bernardo Center Drive around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They carried guns and wore hoodies to cover their faces.

The San Diego Police Robbery Unit is investigating and warns that the suspects are dangerous.

"As bad as we want to get them, it kind of amps it up for us that we want to get them even more,” said Lt. Steve Shaw.

Surveillance video photos of the suspects from past robberies show two or three men wearing black or dark clothing with hoodies. Police describe them as black males, 25 to 30 years old, standing six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

“They are making the rounds throughout the city,” said Shaw.

Victims also describe the suspects wearing a black baseball cap or knit hat, face mask, black scar or bandana to cover the lower face. One suspect is described to have a mustache and other has some type of facial hair.

Police say these may be the same bold robbers in a series of a dozen crimes dating back to December 15, 2014. On most nights the robbers hit two places in one night.

On December 15, a man working late at the Lincoln Tax Service in the 3900 block of Illinois Street in North Park was robbed. On December 16, Living Spinal in the 7300 block of Trade Street in Mira Mesa and La Jolla Village Lodge in the 1100 block of Silverado Street in La Jolla was robbed. The next night on December 17 in Hillcrest the Wineding Shoe and Salon in the 3600 block of 4th Avenue was held up and then in La Jolla the Los 2 Pedros Taco Shop in the 700 block of Turquoise Street in Pacific Beach was robbed by three men.

On December 23, Sands of La Jolla in the 5400 block of La Jolla Boulevard and the Subway in the 3400 block of Midway Drive was robbed. In La Jolla the robbers tried to rob a woman in the 1100 block of Silverado Street on December 27 and Shakeway near 700 Pearl Street in La Jolla. San Diego police say the bandits took a week off and resurfaced on January 5, targeting Home Bar Liquor in the 3500 block of Ashford Street in Clairemont Mesa.

“Basically eyes and ears is what we need from the public,” said Shaw.

Customers are heading police advice that if you come face-to-face with the gunmen stay back and be a good witness.

“If you see the gun, an armed robbery going on, these guys mean business and they are not going to think twice about using that,” said customer Mark Navarro. “It's pretty unnerving.”

Police believe there is a getaway vehicle. Officers encourage witnesses to get a good look at the vehicle and the license plate number.

Patrol officers say they are on alert in all divisions and checking with smaller businesses and alerting employees about the robbery series.

If you see anyone suspicious or know anything about these robberies call police.