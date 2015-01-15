Fatal accident on WB SR-78 prompts SigAlert

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - All westbound lanes of state Route 78 on the border of San Marcos and Escondido were closed early Thursday morning for about two hours following a fatal collision.

The fatality involved at least two vehicles and occurred west of Nordahl Road around 4:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which closed all westbound lanes east of Nordahl Road.

At 6:42 a.m., the agency reported that all lanes had been reopened.

Traffic remained heavy in the area.