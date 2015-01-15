Suspect still on the loose after police chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for a man who led them on a dangerous chase before dumping his car in the Bay Terraces area.

Officers started chasing the driver of a silver Volkswagen Jetta just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver went eastbound on SR-94, south on SR-125 and west on SR-54, before exiting the freeway at Briarwood.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran. Officers searched the area, but never found the man.

He is also wanted in connection with another pursuit earlier this week.