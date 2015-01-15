6 more California measles cases tied to Disney outbreak

An urgent care clinic on the Grossmont Hospital campus was briefly closed Wednesday after six people showed up displaying measles symptoms.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California health officials confirmed that six new measles cases are connected to an outbreak at Disney theme parks last month, bringing the total number of illnesses to 32.

The new cases include five in Los Angeles County and one in San Diego County. Craig Sturak with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said Thursday that the latest case in his area posed no threat of public exposure.

Officials were working to confirm additional possible cases in San Diego County after several people showed up to an urgent care clinic with measles symptoms. Sharp HealthCare spokesman Curtis Ippolito says the La Mesa clinic closed after patients arrived Wednesday morning with fevers and rashes. He declined to say how many people were involved or whether they were related.

The patients were immediately masked and isolated, and nurses were posted at the front door. It was unclear when the clinic, which is across the street from a hospital, will reopen.

Until test results are in, it's unclear if those patients are related to a measles outbreak at Disney parks.

Officials said 28 of the cases are in California, two are in Utah and one apiece in Colorado and Washington.

Most of the patients visited Disneyland or Disney California Adventure between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, but some may have contracted the illness from others who visited.

Disney officials have said they are working with public health authorities to provide any necessary assistance.

