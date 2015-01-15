Fund set up for SDPD officer hit by his own patrol vehicle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fund set up for SDPD officer hit by his own patrol vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Police Officers Association has set up a fund for an officer hurt by his own police cruiser earlier this week.

Officer Jeffrey Swett was responding to a burglary call in Barrio Logan Tuesday night when police say a man jumped behind the wheel and hit him.

Swett was severely hurt and it will be a long road to recovery.

For more information on how you can help out, CLICK HERE>>.

