Fund set up for SDPD officer hit by his own patrol vehicle

A 25-year veteran SDPD officer remains hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect in a hot prowl jumped behind the wheel of his vehicle and deliberately ran him down, officials said.

Suspect runs over SDPD officer using his own patrol vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Police Officers Association has set up a fund for an officer hurt by his own police cruiser earlier this week.

Officer Jeffrey Swett was responding to a burglary call in Barrio Logan Tuesday night when police say a man jumped behind the wheel and hit him.

Swett was severely hurt and it will be a long road to recovery.

