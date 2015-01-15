Family: Body of missing L.A. man with San Diego ties found

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have found a body floating in a pond on the golf course of the J.W. Marriot resort in Palm Desert, where investigators have been searching for a missing Los Angeles finance executive.

Family members confirm that the body is that of 33-year-old Omar Arce Meza, originally from San Diego, who was last seen on Jan. 8.

Riverside County sheriff's investigators have scoured the resort for days with dive teams and dogs to find Meza, the vice president for AIG Financial Distributors.

He'd traveled there for business and spoke to his wife at 11:20 p.m. as he left dinner with colleagues, telling her he'd call her as soon as he returned to his room. He never called.

Meza's wife said that her husband had suffered memory loss following a car accident in 2013.





The Riverside County coroner will now perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.