A badge and a bark: Escondido K9 now a detective

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The Escondido Police Department has a new detective on the force.

An 8-year-old German shepherd named Jena was recently promoted, making her the first dog in the department's history to make detective.

In this Your Stories video essay, photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding introduces us to the special dog.

Some of the footage used in this video report was shot using a GoPro camera.

