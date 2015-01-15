Trial off to a rocky start in revenge porn case

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a surprising start Thursday for the trial of a man accused of running a "revenge porn" website.

Prosecutors say Kevin Bollaert, 28, posted nude pictures of women online, then tried to charge them money to take the images down. He faces 31 counts of conspiracy, identity theft and extortion.

Trial was set to begin Thursday, but was delayed until Friday morning after a juror disappeared just minutes before it was about to get started.

According to fellow jurors, an unidentified juror told one of the female jurors she was excused, so she left. Court officials tried to reach her by phone, but were unsuccessful. Judge David Gill says he doesn't believe there was any ill intent, and it was likely a misunderstanding.



Bollaert has expressed remorse for operating the site yougotposted.com. According to prosecutors, he made thousands of dollars by extorting women who wanted their photos taken off the site. Between December 2011 and September 2013, over 10,000 photos were posted, prosecutors said.



The trial is expected to last at least two weeks. Prosecutors say they will be calling at least 30 witnesses to the stand.