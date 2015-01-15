Cat takes a road trip -- under the bumper - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cat takes a road trip -- under the bumper

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A cat that survived a ride from Rancho Bernardo to Miramar wedged inside the bumper of a car is back home.

Despite being greasy and dirty, Lulu was not hurt during the 10-mile journey.

In this Your Stories video story, Richard Allyn reports from Rancho Bernardo on the rescue and reaction from Lulu's owner.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.