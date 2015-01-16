Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A woman is in police custody Friday morning booked on suspicion of DUI.

A 29-year-old driver hit a parked car and flipped the vehicle. The woman was the only person in the car and was not injured.

After being given a field sobriety test, she was arrested for drunk driving and taken to jail.

