"Monster Jam" revs up to debut at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Motor sports fans are revved up for the ultimate dirt-flying action as Monster Jam returns to San Diego.

The show is this weekend and for the first time it will be held at Petco Park.

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has more information in this video story.

