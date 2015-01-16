Man robbed La Jolla CVS for pills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are looking for a tall and thin white man who robbed a CVS pharmacy in La Jolla.

The robbery happened Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. The suspect handed a clerk a note, demanding Oxycodone.

The suspect looks to be in his early 30's and stands at about 6 feet.

He has a scruffy beard, wore a blue hoodie with a white design on it and large sunglasses with yellow lenses.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477