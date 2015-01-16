Trial begins for owner of alleged revenge porn site

It was a surprising start Thursday for the trial of a man accused of running a "revenge porn" website.

It was a surprising start Thursday for the trial of a man accused of running a "revenge porn" website.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several women testified Friday that they were embarrassed and humiliated when their private nude photos and personal identifying information turned up on a website called "yougotposted.com."

Their testimony came as trial got underway for Kevin Bollaert, who is charged with 31 counts in the so-called "revenge porn" case.

Bollaert, 28, allegedly posted thousands of sexually explicit photos without the women's permission, then set up a second website where he allegedly charged them $300 to $350 to take the photos down.

A woman named Kristina testified that a nude photo that she had sent to a man she was dating at the time turned up on "yougotposted.com" in July 2013.

Another woman, Brittany, testified that she was extremely upset and "humiliated" when nude photos she had sent to a boyfriend in the military ended up on the website.

Brittany said she sent several emails to "yougotposted.com" asking that the photos be taken down, but got no response.

Authorities allege Bollaert allowed users to upload 10,170 private explicit photographs anonymously to "yougotposted.com" between December 2012 and September 2013.

Unlike other "revenge porn" sites, "yougotposted.com" prompted users to also share personal identifying information about the subject in the photo, including name, age and address, according to prosecutors.

Bollaert contends he shouldn't be held legally responsible for the sexually explicit photos being submitted to his website.