Where to ring in the New Year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Where to ring in the New Year

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you want to ring in the New Year in style, we may have the answer for you in the above video.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.