Man pleads not guilty to running down SDPD officer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of jumping behind the wheel of a running police cruiser and deliberately driving into a veteran San Diego police officer who was outside the vehicle investigating a burglary pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted murder of a police officer and other felony counts.

William Frank Bogard, 25, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon said Bogard was acting in a "bizarre" fashion Tuesday night, when he allegedly broke into a home on Main Street and threatened to kill the residents inside.

Runyon said Bogard emerged from an alcove, jumped into the police cruiser, and drove at two officers at a speed estimated at 15-22 mph, striking Officer Jeffrey Swett.

Swett, who suffered two broken wrists, a broken leg and head injuries, is lucky to be alive, Runyon told reporters. The other officer -- who shot Bogard in the leg -- was not hurt.

After striking Officer Swett, Bogard drove the police car into an SDG&E guy-wire, partially suspending the vehicle vertically, Runyon said.

In addition to attempted murder, Bogard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, theft of a police car, burglary and making threats.

He faces more than 19 years to life in prison if convicted. A status conference is set for Jan. 23.

