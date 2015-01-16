Man pleads not guilty to running down SDPD officer

A 25-year veteran SDPD officer remains hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect in a hot prowl jumped behind the wheel of his vehicle and deliberately ran him down, officials said.

Suspect runs over SDPD officer using his own patrol vehicle

The San Diego Police Officers Association has set up a fund for an officer hurt by his own police cruiser earlier this week.

Fund set up for SDPD officer hit by his own patrol vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of jumping behind the wheel of a running police cruiser and deliberately driving into a veteran San Diego police officer who was outside the vehicle investigating a burglary pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted murder of a police officer and other felony counts.

William Frank Bogard, 25, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon said Bogard was acting in a "bizarre" fashion Tuesday night, when he allegedly broke into a home on Main Street and threatened to kill the residents inside.

Runyon said Bogard emerged from an alcove, jumped into the police cruiser, and drove at two officers at a speed estimated at 15-22 mph, striking Officer Jeffrey Swett.

Swett, who suffered two broken wrists, a broken leg and head injuries, is lucky to be alive, Runyon told reporters. The other officer -- who shot Bogard in the leg -- was not hurt.

After striking Officer Swett, Bogard drove the police car into an SDG&E guy-wire, partially suspending the vehicle vertically, Runyon said.

In addition to attempted murder, Bogard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, theft of a police car, burglary and making threats.

He faces more than 19 years to life in prison if convicted. A status conference is set for Jan. 23.