Larry Himmel Memorial Newsroom dedicated at KFMB

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a special day here at CBS News 8 and KFMB.

Our newsroom is now dedicated to our dear friend and colleague Larry Himmel. A memorial plaque with his image now smiles upon the newsroom.



The plaque features a quote from Larry that reads:



"My purpose on the news, on a daily basis, is to make people feel better about the place they call home."



Larry's wife Joanie and his son Miles, along with our News Director Dean Elwood and station Chairman of the Board Chris Meyer presented the plaque.



Larry started at KFMB in 1979. He passed away last year after a brave battle with cancer.

