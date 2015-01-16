Vintage Himmel: Larry is now a father - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vintage Himmel: Larry is now a father

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In this Vintage Himmel, Larry reaches a milestone.

He becomes a father -- and a sudden expert on parenthood.

Watch his April 7, 1992 report in the video above.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.