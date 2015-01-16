Romney 'giving some serious consideration to the future'

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitt Romney is telling fellow Republicans that he's weighing another presidential run, one in which he would show more compassion for the nation's poor and middle class.In a speech to the Republican National Committee aboard a moored aircraft carrier, the 2012 GOP nominee says he is "giving some serious consideration to the future."Romney shocked the political world last week by telling former donors he was rethinking his previously stated opposition to running again.The news comes as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is aggressively raising money in his own exploration of a GOP bid, and several others are taking steps to run.Romney lost the 2012 campaign after making comments his opponents used to depict him as wealthy and out of touch.Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.