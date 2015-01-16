City employee tests positive for measles - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City employee tests positive for measles

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - County Health and Human Services officials are warning San Diegans about a measles infection at the City Operations Building.

This warning comes after at least one city employee tested positive for measles.

Health officials sent a mass email notifying all city employees about the risk of exposure Friday afternoon.

It's unclear if this new infection is connected to the recent cases traced to Disneyland.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.