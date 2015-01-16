5 San Diego establishments receive highest AAA rating

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four San Diego-area hotels and one restaurant received the coveted AAA five-diamond rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced.

The hotels are The Grand Del Mar, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort and the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa. Addison at The Grand Del Mar was one of only two restaurants in Southern California to be awarded five diamonds.

"The AAA Five Diamond Rating is a rating award that's earned through very hard work while providing guests a highly personalized luxury experience, and doing so through personal assistance or new technology options such as iPads and TV menus," said Patricia Marenco, the organization's approved accommodations supervisor.