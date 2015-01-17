Paddle-out for surfer who died from staph infection

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friends and family of a local surfer who recently died from a staph infection are remembering him in a special way.

They held a memorial paddle-out for 71-year-old Barry Ault who died Christmas Day after becoming severely ill with an aggressive staph infection.

At least 50 surfers linked hands while sitting on their boards in the ocean. One man who had been friends with Ault for more than 30 years says the community lost one of it's finest citizens.

Ault's wife believes the infection was brought on by urban runoff after a rainstorm.