Old Town ice cream parlor robbed

OLD TOWN (CNS) - An ice cream parlor in Old Town was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

A woman walked into Korky's Ice Cream & Coffee on San Diego Avenue near Congress Street shortly after 1 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded cash, according to San Diego police. She got away with an undisclosed amount.

Police described the robber as white, in her 40s and around 5 feet 6 with a medium build. She was wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses and black clothing and was carrying a black purse.

