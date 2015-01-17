Tow truck driver killed assisting driver

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A tow truck driver was killed assisting a driver along State Route 78 in San Marcos Saturday morning.

The CHP says two tow trucks were stopped along the right shoulder near Nordahl Road just after 7:00 a.m helping the driver of a Nissan pickup repair a flat tire.

A Ford F-250 veered onto the shoulder and struck all three trucks as well as both tow truck drivers. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to Palomar Medical Center with a broken leg, massive internal injuries and other fractures.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and the driver who caused the crash was not hurt.