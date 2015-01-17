Elderly driver crashes into doughnut shop

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An elderly driver crashed into a doughnut shop in San Carlos Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. at K-L Donuts on the 7200 block of Navajo Road.

Authorities say the man in his eighties was parked in front of the shop and was trying to back out of a parking spot when a woman pulled up behind him and started honking her horn.

The man put his car into drive and then kept going, crashing into the front of the store.

No one was hurt and the shop remained open.