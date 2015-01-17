Park ranger runs over man in Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Park ranger runs over man in Balboa Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man who was lying on the grass in Balboa Park was sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a park ranger accidentally drove over him.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near 6th and Elm.

According to San Diego Police, the ranger did not see the 51-year-old man in the grass. The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.