Fatal shooting in Allied Gardens, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 43-year-old San Bernardino man is behind bars for allegedly killing his younger brother in the Allied Gardens neighborhood.

Jason Douglas Paris was booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday mornng on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting

death of Cedric O'Neal Paris, 42, according to San Diego police and jail records.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police officers found Cedric Paris dying from a gunshot wound to his chest on a sidewalk in the 6400 block of Clara Lee Avenue, south of Zion Avenue. Medical intervention was unsuccessful and he died before he could be taken to a hospital, San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings said.

A few minutes after the shooting, officers stopped a SUV that matched the suspect vehicle description in the vicinity of Scripps Poway Parkway, Hastings said. The driver, the older Paris brother, was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned sometime after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

