Hit-and-run driver damages police cruiser

PARADISE HILLS (CBS 8) - Officers in Paradise Hills are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes who smashed into a police cruiser and then took off.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Doriana Street and Jamie Avenue. The hit-and-run driver crashed into the driver's side of the police car and damaged the mirror.

Police say the black Mercedes likely has damage to the driver's side mirror and door.

