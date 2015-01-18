Police investigate hot prowl burglary - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigate hot prowl burglary

OCEAN BEACH (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a hot prowl burglary in Ocean Beach.

It was reported around 5:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 4800 block of Niagara Avenue. A resident called in after a shadow of a person appeared and then a male jumped out into the living room. Police are looking into whether this is related to a string of hot prowls in the area.

