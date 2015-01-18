Fundraiser for daughter of murdered police officer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fundraiser for daughter of murdered police officer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The community gathered Saturday afternoon to hold a fundraiser for the family of fallen Escondido police officer Laura Perez.

The 25-year-old officer was allegedly murdered by her husband in a domestic violence dispute this past summer. A women's self-defense seminar was held at the East Valley community center to raise funds for the family, including her daughter who turned 5 on Saturday. 

If you would like to donate, click the CBS 8 Hot Button.
