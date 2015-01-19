Pacific Beach hotel robbed by armed men

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three men held up a hotel in San Diego's Pacific Beach area Monday morning, police said.

The robbery occurred at the Pacific Shores Inn at 4802 Mission Blvd. just after midnight , said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Three robbers entered the hotel wearing dark clothing and dark hoodies, Heims said. One of them stayed in the lobby.

"The other two suspects approached the counter and demanded money. Both suspects had handguns. The employee gave them an unknown amount of cash," the officer said.

The gunmen demanded money from the safe but the employee was unable to open it so they took the employee's personal cell phone, Heims said.

All three robbers left the hotel northbound on Mission Boulevard, then west through the alley, he said.