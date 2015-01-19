Two kids, mother hurt in DUI crash in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two children and their mother were hospitalized Sunday evening after their van was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday night on 43rd Street in Southcrest.

San Diego police say a driver ran a red light at the off ramp from the 805 and t-boned the minivan.

A 5-year-old child had to be extricated from the van.

Both kids were taken to Rady Children's Hospital with minor injuries. Their mother was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver who police say caused the crash was also hospitalized and he faces DUI charges.