Man's body found in ashes of Chula Vista fire

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man's body was found Sunday in the ashes of what was thought to be a homeless camp that caught fire near a freeway onramp in Chula Vista.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire, near the onramp from Main Street to northbound Interstate 5, and found the body around 7:10 a.m., according to Chula Vista police.

Chula Vista police and fire investigators were then summoned to the area, which police said was possibly being used as a transient camp, to look into the cause of the fire and the unidentified man's death.

The investigation prompted police and the California Highway Patrol to close the Main Street ramps on north 5, but they were reopened shortly after 2 p.m. according to police and the CHP.