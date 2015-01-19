Volunteers clean-up the San Diego River Estuary Posted: Monday, January 19, 2015 5:05 PM EST Updated: Monday, January 19, 2015 5:10 PM EST Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego River Estuary is now a whole lot cleaner after dozens of volunteers lent a helping hand Sunday.



Volunteers scattered the water in kayaks and along the shoreline to help remove trash that's washed into the area from recent rains.



The estuary is home to many different species of birds, including some that are endangered, so Sunday's efforts improved their habitat.



CBS News 8 spoke with some volunteers who told us what sparked them to get involved.



"It feels great because I know that we're helping the environment," said Kendall Lobo.



"Our school has a lot of promoting community service and when we came to the school we thought it would be a good idea to help out," explained Kendal Romer.



The River Park Foundation and The City of San Diego partnered to organize the clean-up.



