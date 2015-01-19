Driver crashes car into Tierrasanta home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A Tierrasanta homeowner got quite the scare when a car crashed into her home Monday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Alejo Street. According to investigators, the driver was apparently speeding when he launched his sedan up a hill and into a supporting beam of the woman's home.

"I was inside my house and watching TV and I heard a big thud. Went to the front door, opened it up and here was this car smoking," homeowner Pam West said.

The 36-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.