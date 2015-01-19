Purse-snatching suspect arrested after foot chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is behind bars Monday, accused of snatching a woman's purse in City Heights.

It happened at about 11 a.m. on University Avenue near 47th Street. San Diego police officers quickly responded and chased the man into a neighborhood on foot.

He was eventually found hiding in the basement of a house, and a police dog assisted in taking him into custody.

One officer cut his hand during the foot chase.