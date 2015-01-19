Broken meter creates wet mess near Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A parking lot next to Lindbergh Field turned into a wet mess Monday when a geyser spewed water over 50 feet into the air.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a rental car construction site just north of the airport. Officials say a broken water meter is to blame.

Crews were able to shut off the water within about 10 minutes.

Flights were not disrupted.