Man arrested after alleged theft and chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Foggy weather made it difficult for authorities who were tracking a man wanted for leading them on a car chase from Murphy Canyon to Serra Mesa.It started at 1:15 a.m. when officers found him behind the Fry's store off Aero Drive. Police say he was opening a stolen cash register. Police tased the suspect, but he got away.The suspect jumped into a stolen “Fish 4 Sushi” van, sparking a chase south on Interstate 15, then led officers onto Interstates 8 and 805 before exiting on Murray Ridge Road.The suspect crashed the stolen van into several cars before hitting a fire hydrant, creating a geyser that flooded the street.Ditching the van, the suspect ran into a friend's home, trying to hide. Neighbors were awoken by the crash only to discover a mess as the broken fire hydrant flooded their street.Detectives removed evidence from the stolen van including a couple cash register drawers, bags of clothing and other items.The suspect is in police custody and faces several criminal charges.