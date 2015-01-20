A military veteran will win a 7-Eleven store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A military veteran will win a 7-Eleven store

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - 7-Eleven is giving away a franchise to one deserving, and incredibly lucky, U.S military veteran.

Not only does a vet win a free 7-Eleven store, but you will take part in choosing the winner!

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has more information in this video story.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.