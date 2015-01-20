Council to discuss lawsuit over Gloria emails

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, the city council will consider settling a lawsuit over e-mails and text messages about city business that council member Todd Gloria sent to staff through a private account.

San Diegans for Open Government is accusing the council and city attorney Jan Goldsmith of violating California's Public Records Act by withholding the messages.

Attorney Corey Briggs is offering to drop the suit and put a cap on attorney fees if Gloria and Goldsmith admit they mishandled the records request.

Gloria has since released more than 1,600 emails.