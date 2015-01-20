Man robs Carlsbad Taco Bell

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Carlsbad police are on the lookout for a gunman who robbed a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Authorities say he walked up to the window with a gun as an employee was finishing an order, grabbed cash from the register, and took off running.

He's described as white, in his early 20's wearing a ski-mask, hoodie and gloves.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477