Driver causes geyser, plunges down ravine

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver lost control of their vehicle, took out a water valve and plunged 30 feet down a ravine.

It happened Monday night at Carroll Canyon Road and Pacific Heights Boulevard.

The driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

