Trial continues in alleged Barbie-costume attack

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The testimony has become more disturbing in the trial for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while wearing a pink Barbie-costume.

The attack happened at the Big Lots on Clairemont Drive. Police say Phillip Schwartz put on the outfit, then attacked a woman when she walked into the bathroom.

On the stand, the victim said he slammed her against a wall and tried to choke her.

Defense attorneys say he was drinking alcohol and high on meth, but did not try to assault anyone.

