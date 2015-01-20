Fire causes $300,000 in damage to Point Loma home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It took engine crews about 40 minutes Tuesday to subdue a fire that damaged a Point Loma Heights home.

The blaze in the 3800 block of Wildwood Road erupted about 12:40 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a dispatcher says.

It took crews about 50 minutes to put the fire out. Fire officials say it was burning in several hidden crawl spaces in the attic. Two dogs were rescued from the home. No one else was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The displaced residents -- a woman and her two teenage children -- were able to arrange for interim lodging without assistance from the American Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.