City releases five-year infrastructure plan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city's long-awaited five-year plan to patch up San Diego's infrastructure was released Tuesday, and it identifies $3.87 billion in needs but only $2.16 billion in available funding.

The plan, several years in the making, takes into account repairs of city streets, water and sewer pipelines, buildings and other facilities, but not policy-driven items like a new Chargers stadium or proposed expansion of the convention center.

"San Diego's success depends on our ability to support neighborhoods with reliable infrastructure," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "This long-range planning document gives us a comprehensive understanding of the city's infrastructure needs like never before and a path forward to address critical neighborhood projects throughout the city."

The plan is scheduled to be presented Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.

"Infrastructure is the number one issue facing San Diego," said Councilman Mark Kersey, the committee chairman. "Our residents want and deserve pothole-free streets, safe sidewalks and reasonable response time from our first responders. This new report is the most comprehensive analysis of the challenges we face."

The largest of the big-ticket items listed in the report are $777 million over five years for stormwater improvements, $513.8 million over the same period for the sewer system and $415.5 million for road repairs -- which Faulconer said last week will be his top priority.

The report also shows a five-year funding shortfall of $604 million for stormwater, $269 million for road repairs, about $225 million for street lights, $141 million for police and fire stations and other city buildings, $75 million to shore up bridges and $55 million for traffic signals.

In a memo to the City Council and the public, Faulconer said he will unveil proposals soon on ways to speed the capital improvement program, and strategy and funding ideas to improve road quality.