Search for driver after burning car found on Murray Ridge Rd - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search for driver after burning car found on Murray Ridge Rd

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters make quick work putting out a car engulfed in flames overnight.

The white Saab convertible was discovered around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Murray Ridge Road over Interstate 805.

The car is a complete loss, and the driver could not be found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.