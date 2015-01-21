Sentencing postponed for Iraq war veteran involved in deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sentencing was postponed Wednesday to March 4 for an Iraq War veteran who took off after hitting a female transient in the middle of Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego.

Sandro Garcia, 33, pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death. He is expected to be placed on probation.

Deputy District Attorney Lucy Yturralde said Garcia struck 51-year-old Sara Basile -- also known as Patricia McNally -- shortly after midnight last June 19. The prosecutor said Garcia drove to his aunt's home, where he drank alcohol and waited an hour before calling police.

Yturralde said damage to Garcia's car was significant, including a cracked windshield and front-end damage.

Garcia -- a West Point graduate -- didn't have a cellphone when the accident occurred, so he drove to his aunt's house nearby before notifying authorities, according to his attorney.

The former Army captain served from May 2005 to September 2010, according to his LinkedIn page.