Family in Rancho Penasquitos murder-suicide identified

Grief counselors will be on hand Wednesday morning at a Rancho Penasquitos Elementary School following the death of a six-year-old student.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Officials Wednesday identified three people in an apparent murder-suicide in Rancho Penasquitos.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the bodies of 54-year-old Mark Mata, 42-year-old Min Haung and 6-year-old Hank Mata were discovered during a welfare check late Tuesday morning in the 9500 block of High Park Lane.



Huang was located in the kitchen area of the home. Mark Mata and Hank Mata were discovered in an upstairs bedroom. All three suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.



Investigators suspect Mark Mata shot his wife and child before killing himself.





