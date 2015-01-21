Tow truck drivers hit the road to honor their own

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A show of solidarity on San Diego streets Wednesday, as dozens of tow trucks hit the road to honor a fellow driver.On Wednesday, the tow drivers formed a caravan to drive from Escondido to El Cajon, where 48-year-old Jabar Issa Qasdano's service took place.Qasdano was killed while helping someone change a tire on state Route 78 north of Nordahl Road in San Marcos last Saturday."All he asked was to tow the vehicle, but the driver refused. He wanted the tire to be changed," tow driver Giovanni Toma said.As Qasdano and another tow driver were working on the side of the road, a Ford F-250 plowed into them, killing Qasdano and leaving the other driver in critical condition.Tow truck drivers who spoke to CBS News 8 say they feel Qasdano's life may have been spared had the driver followed California's "Move Over" law, which urges drivers to slow down or move over to another lane if they pass by an emergency vehicle."I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else, any tow truck drivers. They risk their lives to protect others," tow driver Amir Elias said.